‘Dragon Ball Super’ Artist Brings Out Android 26 In New Sketch

Dragon Ball is no stranger to androids, and there’s a good chance the franchise has more of them hiding out. The anime only brought out a few androids to play, but thanks to one artist, fans can appreciate a very different character.

Over on Twitter, Toyotaro flexed his artistic talents by sharing a new drawing with fans. As fans can see below, the illustrator gave Android 26 a go, and he had a rainy reason to do so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Typhoon 26 isn’t showing up, huh? No, well, of course that is for the best,” Toyotaro wrote. “So Android 26, Nimu, won’t get his turn.”

The drawing shows the little-known android from the back, and he looks as intimidating as Android 18. With his hair pulled back into a tail, Nimu’s toned arms are displayed well, and he’s got a bandana tied around his neck. The look would definitely suit the likes of Android 17, and Nimu’s earrings give this android something special.

For those unfamiliar with the character, he made his debut in Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission. The manga introduced Nimu as a human who prefers the Android class when playing the arcade game Dragon Ball Heroes. However, after the boy is taken and used for experiments by Oceanus Shenron, Nimu is able to use new tech to turn into Android 26.

Do you like how this little-known android is looking? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. If you want to catch up with the English dub, Dragon Ball Super is now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The manga currently can be read for free online thanks to Viz Media.