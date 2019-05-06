Dragon Ball Super Reveals Vegeta’s Final Wish

Dragon Ball isn’t afraid to get dramatic, and the franchise has continued that streak through its latest series. Ever since it debuted, Dragon Ball Super has gone against the grain with its new characters, and the manga is only doubling down on that reputation. So, you can see why fans were taken aback when Vegeta revealed his final wish to Goku before a major battle.

You know, because it’s not like Vegeta can die… right??

Dragon Ball Super put out its latest chapter a bit ago, and it was there fans learned more about Vegeta’s involvement with the Namekians. The two parties did not got off on a good foot back in Dragon Ball Z, but Vegeta has changed since. So, when New Namek came under attack by Moro, Goku and Vegeta headed over to help but were immediately outclassed.

When Moro reappears to take the final Namekian Dragon Ball, it is Vegeta who stands up with Goku to make a bold request.

“Kakarot, if you survive, make restoring this planet to how it once was your top priority,” the Saiyan asks.

For fans, this sentence is a surprising one since Vegeta isn’t one to think lowly of himself. Though constantly frustrated by Goku’s innate power, Vegeta is no pushover, and it is odd to hear him consider death as a likely outcome of going into battle. His (perhaps premature) dying wish proves how powerful Moro must be, but it also shows how much Vegeta has changed. The Saiyan has gone from slaughtering the Namekians to protecting them, and fans are openly praising this welcome turnaround.

