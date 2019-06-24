Dragon Ball Fans Rallying For Universe 6 Saiyan Anime Spin-Off

When it comes to Dragon Ball, fans are never ones to be satisfied. The iconic series keeps raising the bar with its new projects, and fans are always there to ask what else can be done. Now, it seems fans are hoping a certain spin-off is that next thing, and it has everything to do with Universe 6.

Recently, Toonami finished an important part of the Dragon Ball Super dub which prompted this movement. It wasn’t long ago the anime saw Universe 6 get kicked out of the Tournament of Power. Fans watched as the universe’s Saiyans were knocked from the event, but fans aren’t ready to say goodbye.

Over on social media, posts like the one below have gone live within the Dragon Ball fandom. They are asking the powers at be for more Universe 6 content, and they aren’t shy about the request.

After all, the debut of the Universe 6 Saiyans was a major turning point for Dragon Ball Super. Cabba appeared for the first time during the Universe 6 arc after Champa and Beerus got into a beef. Goku and Vegeta were beyond shocked to meet Cabba, but that was not all. The boy explained his home universe has a whole planet filled with Saiyans, and two of them would become favorites.

Caulifla and Kale became quick go-to fighters for fans once they were introduced. The former shined in her confidence while Kale’s meek nature did her few favors. However, their prodigal powers made them a challenge for even Goku, so fans know the Universe 6 Saiyans have more room to grow. Not only does Cabba still have more he needs to learn from Vegeta, but Kale has yet to compare her power to Broly’s when they both go berserk. So, here’s to hoping these characters’ see their stories expanded by an anime sooner rather than later.

So, would you be willing to sign up for this petition?

