‘Dragon Ball Super’ Shares New Facts About Raditz

Dragon Ball has plenty to do with fighting, but the show has more to it than Super Saiyans transformations. The series has mined drama from other areas before, and Raditz’s debut is one such example. Now, new facts about the Saiyan have come to light, and fans will want to commit them to memory.

After all, it turns out Raditz has always been a brute, and his actions towards Goku in Dragon Ball Z weren’t unusual.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, fans were given a peek into Raditz’s childhood when Dragon Ball hosted an anniversary stream for the Dragon Ball Heroes game. It was there actors Masako Nozawa appeared alongside the director of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. As the event went on, details about the film were teased, and fan translator Herms98 summed up the stream’s notes regarding Raditz.

“Being the older brother, Raditz was already fighting when Goku was still just a little kid,” the translator explained.

As fans learned earlier this month, Raditz will have a part in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The character may be dead in present-day Dragon Ball, but the film’s dive into Saiyan history will make this fighter’s comeback possible. Raditz will appear as a child in this feature, and it seems he will be an established member of the Saiyan army even at a young age.

Given Raditz’s brutal behavior in Dragon Ball Z, fans shouldn’t be surprised by how young he was drafted into fighting. The Saiyan had to hone his skills some way, and Saiyans would not let a potential soldier waste away when they have a high power level. Sure, the fighter might not have the strength Vegeta carries, but Raditz was nothing to laugh at. Now, fans will get to see how Saiyan society shaped Raditz and feel thankful Goku never had to do the same.

So, are you excited to see Raditz again? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will officially release in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and you can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”