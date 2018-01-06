How Can Toppo Become A God of Destruction in ‘Dragon Ball Super’?

One of the more outlandish-seeming theories in Dragon Ball Super is the fact that one new God of Destruction could be crowned in the Tournament of Power: Universe 11’s Toppo. Fans have been going back and forth over this, but after the title of an upcoming episode was revealed, the official answer may be coming sooner than you think.

But how will this happen?

The title for Episode 125 of the series is “Advent of the God of Destruction, Toppo! There is Only Overwhelming Power!!” which teases Toppo’s hidden power. Though Beerus has made sure to note how Toppo was close to the position in the past, fans had assumed Jiren was the one who was the fighter that was “as strong as a God of Destruction.” But given that Jiren denied the role before, and that Toppo was the only other confirmed candidate, it makes his transformation even more possible.

But how will it happen? The series has mentioned what happens when a mortal is chosen as a God of Destruction: they gain a godly aura, given the ability to perform Hakai, and many years are added to their lifespan. But the series has never shown exactly how a mortal is transformed into one.

As Universe 11’s Pride Troopers are agents of destruction given authority by their God of Destruction, Belmond, Toppo is already a step closer but he must do something worthy of the god power during the Tournament of Power. Because while he was not offered the role before, it’s not clear whether or not he could just accept the role at any time.

Will he choose to become a god in his fight with Universe 7? Does Zen-Oh or the Grand Priest deem him worthy enough given his actions in the Tournament? The actual method remains to be seen, and is only one of the many questions a new God of Destruction will introduce to the series.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God.Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.