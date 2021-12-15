Dragon Ball: Piccolo’s VA Celebrates Yanami Joji in Moving Tribute

Earlier this week, a new report confirmed the worst as fans learned the original narrator behind Dragon Ball had passed away. Yanami Joji died at 90 years old at the start of December, and fans are now sharing their own tributes to the talented actor. Of course, his loved ones are still reeling, so fans were moved when one of Joji’s former Dragon Ball co-workers shared a tribute for him.

Over on Twitter, Toshio Furukawa wrote a special memorial about Joji. It was there the actor, who fans know best for voicing Piccolo, said he was privileged to have worked with King Kai’s actor all this time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TOSHIO_FURUKAWA/status/1470760116052180999?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I am very sad to hear the news of Yanami Joji’s death, a senior of mine at Aoni Productions and within the industry. I have worked with him for a long time through many titles. It is hard to say in words how happy I am to have spent time with him. Thank you very much,” Furukawa wrote.

According to reports from Japan, Joji passed away on December 3rd and has already been laid to rest at a private ceremony. No cause of death was given, but at 90 years old, fans are celebrating the fact Joji lived a full life. He spent years working in entertainment, and Dragon Ball audiences have listened to Joji for years.

After all, the actor began his trek with Dragon Ball as its narrator. Joji was hired to narrate the anime, and he continued to do so through Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and even part of Dragon Ball Super. He went into a hiatus in 2015 which never ended as Joji told fans he needed to take care of his health. And now, those fans are left to honor Joji’s legacy as Dragon Ball movies into the future.

Which role will you remember Yanami the best for? Let us know and share your tributes to the beloved actor down in the comments section below.