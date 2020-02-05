Dragon Ball Super Artwork Gives Scooby-Doo’s Velma a Majin Makeover

I think we’ve all learned that the internet is a complicated place. It can exhibit the best and worst of humanity, but it also gives us some of the most amazing, bizarre fan works that we’ve ever been privy to. Such is the case with this new fan art that unites the franchises of Dragon Ball with the band of decades old teenage sleuths that populate the series of Scooby Doo! One artist has decided the most popular new character introduced in the video game Dragon Ball FighterZ with the smartest member of Mystery Incorporate, Velma Dinkley.

Android 21 wasn’t just relegated to this one game appearance, but has recently appeared in the game of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot which Akira Toriyama has approved as being a part of the main continuity. Besides simply appearing, 21 is given more of a back story this time around, working with Dr. Briefs in modifying and improving upon the gravity training machine that both Vegeta and Goku have used to amplify their power levels. Also, the recent hit game has explored the background between 21 and Dr. Gero, giving us the briefest of hints as to her conflicted feelings about the deceased scientist turned mad android.

Twitter Artist TovioR shared this amazing fusion that takes the smartest gumshoe from the Scooby Doo series and fuses her with the smartest android from Dragon Ball, creating a character that takes the best aspects of both and puts them to their best use:

a bunch of people requested a majin version of the android velma i posted a few days ago so i drew this up quick. pic.twitter.com/NESLL6SfAW — Tovio Rogers (ToRoYo!) (@TovioR) January 31, 2020

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Velma return to action with the upcoming animated movie, SCOOB, looking to dive into the past of the drivers of the Mystery Machine, giving fans a brand new adventure. With Shaggy still being considered a hilarious meme as fans give him the ability to use the technique of Ultra Instinct, we’re sure to see the two series unite through fan works in the future.

What do you think of this amazing artwork giving us this bizarre fusion? What other insane fusions of anime and cartoons have you seen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.