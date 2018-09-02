‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Unveils Mysterious New Planet

There are still a few months separating fans from Dragon Ball Super‘s comeback, but new details about the film are dropping left and right. Not long ago, an interview with Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s art directors went live and details info about its new setting.

So, if you are ready to meet a new Universe 7 planet, you are in luck.

Recently, Dragon Ball posted a new interview with art directors Nobuhito Sue and Kazuo Ogura to its official website. The long interview sees the artists talk about Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it is there a photo of a new planet was revealed.

As you can see above, the planet looks desolated and digs in with an earthy color palate. With the sky a yellow hue, the planet is covered in rocky formations and dirt, but it does have a special feature. The visual revealed shows several large, green pools dotting the planet’s surface. So, it seems this place would be a swampy one to visit.

Over on Twitter, translator Herms98 shared more details about the planet which the artists revealed.

“Besides Earth, the film’s set mainly on Planet Vegeta and the new Planet Banpa which Toriyama calls full of ‘large valleys and creature-infested lakes’,” Herms98 writes.

Of course, Planet Vegeta will be a familiar setting to fans as it has been seen in Dragon Ball throughout the years. Following the destruction of Planet Sadala, the Saiyans remade their home with Planet Vegeta, and it was there they operated under Freeza. The planet was blown to pieces by the villain once Freeza got spooked by the Saiyan race’s immeasurable strength, so it seems this movie will explore new areas of Planet Vegeta fans were never shown before.

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”