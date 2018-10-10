‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Teaser Takes Over Times Square

Dragon Ball Super may not have its weekly series any longer, but that doesn’t mean the franchise has closed for good. Soon, Son Goku will come back to fans in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the film got some major publicity in New York City as of late.

After all, Broly manhandled his way into Times Square, and he was ready to promote his big film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, fans have taken to social media to share footage of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer. It seems one of Times Square’s many billboards was loaded up with a promo clip for the feature, and it highlights some familiar characters.

DragonBall Super: Broly – video billboard in Time Square. pic.twitter.com/41nYNVCSp9 — DBArt&Tidbits (@DBArtAndTidbits) October 8, 2018

The short reel shows Goku and Vegeta first in all their Super Saiyan Blue glory. The shot switches to Broly as the rebooted character looks down menacingly at those passing under the billboard. Finally, the promo ends with the title card of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, teasing the film’s big release date.

For fans, this special promo was a fun treat to find in New York City. The clip was screened in conjunction with New York Comic Con as the annual event had a major panel for Dragon Ball Super. The convention brought the anime’s dub cast, and Japan’s voice actress for Goku made a special appearance as well. So, it only made sense for Funimation and Toei Animation to air footage around Chevys Fresh Mex and a Regal theater.

So, will you be checking out this film when it drops? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Funimation will bring Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”