Dragon Ball Super: Broly has yet to hit the U.S., but the film has slipped into a few markets beyond Japan. Now, the latest numbers are in, and it turns out the much-anticipated film is rolling in some serious cash.

Fans know how frustrated the lady gets with Son Goku and his lack of a steady pay check.

Recently, fans were given an updated marker on Dragon Ball Super: Broly and its box office total. Despite only screening in a handful of territories, the anime film has earned a whopping $32.32 million USD according to Box Office Mojo.

To break the total down, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has amassed 3.35 billion yen in Japan since its release last December. Having sold more than 2.6 million tickets, the feature has more than tripled its opening weekend earnings. When Dragon Ball Super: Broly debuted in Japan, it did so to $9.26 million, and Toei has since stated it expects the movie to earn $44 million in Japan at the least.

Compared to the franchise’s latest films, Goku is going Super Saiyan and more these days. Dragon Ball Super: Broly has currently grossed half the lifetime total of Resurrection of ‘F’ and all but blown Battle of Gods from the competition. All of this has been done without the film hitting the North American or European markets, but it has performed very strongly in foreign markets like Brazil. Recently, the film was brought to South America for one of its first international premieres, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly has already become Brazil’s most lucrative anime film. In just four days, Broly has pushed the franchise beyond its limits, and audiences are eager to see how much further the Saiyan race can go.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.