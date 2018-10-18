‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Identity of Trailer’s Mystery Saiyan

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has a lot of secrets hidden up its sleeves, but as the film’s release date approaches, we’re seeing more and more promo materials that reveal insights about the plot and character details of this game-changing chapter of Dragon Ball canon. Now, thanks to a new promo, we can clear up one mystery from the earlier Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailers: Who is that mystery Saiyan?

Some fans initially speculated that the figure standing alongside Paragus in the scene above was a younger version of Broly; however, the recent Dragon Ball Super: Broly synopsis that was released seemed to tease another angle on that same scene: the moment when Paragus catches up with the Saiyan space pod Broly was sent off-world in, as was decreed by Saiyan ruler Prince Vegeta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the synopsis, it’s made clear that Paragus was King Vegeta’s right-hand military adviser, but the two had a serious falling out when King Vegeta sent Broly away from Planet Vegeta, after discovering that Paragus’ son had a higher power potential than his own son. Paragus vows revenge and takes off after Broly, trying to track him down across the universe. When Paragus finally catches up to his son on “Planet Vampa,” Broly will already be discovering his prowess for both battle and survival, and now we know that Paragus will have some assistance in his mission, from a Saiyan character that’s now been identified as “Beets”:

Looks like the new Saiyan who was with Paraguay’s on Vampa in the trailer. His name is Beats. pic.twitter.com/IpsJRvrqbW — 부드크퍼 TDC (@DBReduxTDC) October 17, 2018



Also, “Beets”. Like the vegetable. My phones is too used to Beat from SDBH. I should stop doing this in a rush. — 부드크퍼 TDC (@DBReduxTDC) October 17, 2018



Yes, everyone’s favorite new Saiyan, Beets (ビーツ). See him stand around, and eventually die! pic.twitter.com/R0Fiw35Cuv — Todd Frankenship (@Herms98) October 17, 2018



As that last tweet indicates, it seems as though “Beets” could be Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s version of a Star Trek “red shirt” – i.e., an auxiliary character whose only real purpose is to serve as a suitable candidate for an untimely demise. It would make sense, as later scenes revealed in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer, as well as the movie’s synopsis, both indicate that Broly and Paragus eventually reunite and reconcile, eventually getting discovered by a scout patrol and ending up in service of the Freeza Force. We haven’t seen any footage of “Beets” being alongside Paragus and/or Broly when they finally come to Earth, so it’s fair to assume that he doesn’t make it.

At this juncture, it’s not hard to guess what may happen: the fact that Broly seems wild and feral as a child, and that he’s wearing his iconic control collar as a an adult, suggests that Paragus has to eventually put his powerful son on a leash. Beets’ death could very well be the catalyst for that decision, if the Saiyan soldier is torn apart by Broly.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.