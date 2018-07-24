‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Brings Back A Fan-Favorite Actor

When it was revealed that Freeza would be returning to make an appearance on Dragon Ball Super’s new movie, fans were wondering who would voice the character in the English dub as his voice actor for the English dub, Christopher Ayres, has been battling an illness.

But they were elated to hear Ayres return during the English dub trailer of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and confirmed his return on Twitter.

To clarify, as a director I think one of the greatest things you can care about is consistency. As long as I am physically able i will always reprise any role from Funimation I am offered and want to extend my gratitude to @FUNimation for making recording in my condition possible — Christopher Ayres (@Chrisayresva) July 19, 2018

Ayres portrayed Freeza in the English dubs of Dragon Ball Z Kai and Super, but was diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and required double lung transplant in order to survive. But Funimation and Ayres both went the extra mile for fans and worked together to bring his performance to the new film.

Ayres’ Freeza has been one of the best things about the franchise, and to see both him and Funimation this committed to fans is truly remarkable. Fans shouldn’t worry now seeing that there’s so much care going into the film.

