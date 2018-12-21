This ‘Dragon Ball’ Broly Coffee Art Is Too Hot to Handle

Now that Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in theaters, the highly-anticipated Dragon Ball Super movie is doing the kind of record business that fans have expected ever since the first trailers dropped. The Dragon Ball Super: Broly promotional push is now in full overdrive with the release of the movie, but today brings some DBS:B promotion that we you probably never expected!

Want to start your day off right? Then how about a big, steaming, cup of hot Broly!

The Twitter account for @George_10g is filled with all kinds of great coffee art, but we have to say, this rendition of Broly isn’t just great for being cappuccino art – it’s actually a really great rendition of Broly, in general!

Longtime fans will recognize that this is the original version of Broly that debuted in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan. It captures the aesthetic of Shigeyasu Yamauchi’s original version of Broly from 1993, with his barrel-sized chest wild hair, and ostentatious bold necklace / control collar.

It’s only fitting that “Classic Broly” is getting immortalized (or just temporary immortalized) in new artwork; at this moment, the new and official version of Broly is starting to make his presence felt. Before we know it, the new look and design of Broly will overtake his predecessor, and coffee artists everywhere will soon have to illustrate the berserker Saiyan’s Freeza Force armor, or Ultimate Saiyan design with its spikey hair and scarred chest savage look.

So far, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has the biggest box office opening of any film in the franchise,including the record-setting Resurrection F. The reviews for Broly have also been pretty stellar – including what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters take, which you can read below:

“Just — to put it simply, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the best the anime has ever looked.

Helmed by director Tatsuya Nagamine, this latest Dragon Ball Super is not only canon thanks to Toriyama’s script, but it revitalizes the anime’s tired aesthetic. Art director Naohiro Shintani brought on a truly all-star crew of artists to animate this film, and that dedication shine in every frame. Not only does Dragon Ball Super: Broly look fluid in a way the series has never before, but it builds upon favorite animation quirks from titles past. From Goku going Super Saiyan to Freeza’s iconic cackle, every piece of Dragon Ball Super has been given a makeover, and each fight sequence feels like a climatic one.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.