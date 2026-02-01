Frieren Season 2 Will Finally Explore What Fans Have Wanted Since the Very Beginning

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 has yet to dive into its main big arc, but in the meantime, it is exploring different aspects of the story, including one that fans have wanted to see for a while since the series’ beginning. The show is built around the journey of Frieren, Fern, and Stark as they face new obstacles while traveling to new destinations, offering deeper insight into the characters and making them more lovable and compelling. This insight comes through character development that spans multiple aspects, including power upgrades, maturity, and emotional growth. However, there is one aspect the series has subtly included but rarely explored in depth.

With Stark’s introduction into the party and the gradual strengthening of his bond with Fern, fans began to notice small details and a sweet, innocent romantic tension between them. The first season touched on this element through innocent interactions, with Sein even pointing out their tension and telling them to date already. Since then, the series shifted its focus to the First Class Mage arc, leaving little room to further explore this dynamic. Now, as Season 2 continues to build toward its main arc and slowly follows the party’s journey, the latest episode features Stark asking Fern out on a date, setting the stage for their romantic bond to develop further in the upcoming episode.

Frieren Season 2 Finally Explores the Romance Element

Image courtesy of Madhouse

The second half of the latest episode features the party arriving in a new town, where Frieren plans to stay for a few days. This leaves Fern pouting, as she has nothing to do in the meantime, prompting her to ask Stark to pay attention to her. Stark suggests taking her on a date the next day to cure her boredom, which she agrees to, leaving him confused about whether Fern is joking or simply finding a new way to tease him. Following this, the episode shows Stark and Frieren walking around the town, during which Frieren offers Stark advice on how to approach the date and make Fern happy. Although the episode ends without showing the date itself, a small tease for the next episode confirms that it will indeed happen.

The tease reinforces this by hinting that Fern is wearing something special for the date, which Stark notices, and by having Fern ask where they are going. The next episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be a two-part episode, with the first part expected to feature this date. This exploration is set to place a clear focus on Stark and Fern’s interactions and reveal how their romantic connection truly develops. While the Frieren anime has already excelled as an action-fantasy adventure, it is exciting to see Season 2 gradually incorporate romance as well, making it intriguing to see how this high-quality, adventure-driven series handles that aspect, something that was always at its core but never fully explored.

