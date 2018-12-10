‘Dragon Ball’ Creator Teases His Designs For ‘Broly’ Movie

Dragon Ball has gone through all sorts of iterations over the years, but some of its characters keep coming back. Sure, baddies like Freeza are a near constant for Son Goku, but Broly is about to stage his own comeback. Now, the creator of Dragon Ball is opening up about the return, and Akira Toriyama wants fans to know something about his work on the film.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super put out its newest volume, and it was there fans got a taste of Toriyama’s work on the series’ first film. Fan-translator Herms98 posted a short summary of the piece’s interview with the artist, and you can check out the details below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[He] wasn’t involved with the original Broly movies besides doing Broly’s character design (which he had forgot about). Since Broly is so popular, he tried to give the old design a new spin while still remaining faithful to the original,” the summary reads.

Additionally, Toriyama took a moment to explain what kind of thought process he puts into writing stories. The artist admits he keeps his fans’ interests in mind when it comes to plotting. Not only does the artwork have to keep their interest, but the story must “be exciting” and “have new things” while being easy to understand.

In the past, Toriyama’s script has been the focus of recent interviews, and Tatsuya Nagamine has only had praise for the creator’s work. The director of Dragon Ball Super: Broly admitted he was blown away by every part of Toriyama’s screenplay.

“It may be presumptuous for me to say so, but he truly is the greatest when it comes to making manga, right? And with this movie’s screenplay, I can see that he’s utilizing his talents for production, art, and character design, along with his own storytelling style… That’s why I think it would be an enormous task for anyone but Toriyama to create this,” Nagamine teased.

“Even now, I feel the heart-pounding excitement I felt as a kid when reading the manga in real time in Jump… And I feel like this new movie is bringing out those feelings again.”

So, are you interested to see how Toriyama’s script will work out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.