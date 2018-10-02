‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Director NYCC Appearance Cancelled

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is preparing a major showing this weekend for New York Comic-Con 2018, but unfortunately the director of the film will not be able to make an appearance as scheduled.

Funimation announced on Twitter that director Tatsuya Nagamine will sadly be missing New York Comic-Con due to unforeseen circumstances.

Heads-up, #NYCC! Due to unforeseen circumstances, #DBSuper: Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine will sadly not be attending the panel. 💔 Two other movie staff members will be joining us from Japan instead: Akio Iyoku and Norihiro Hayashida! 🙌 NYCC info: //t.co/M7jizaTbLv pic.twitter.com/kz8EzcHb1s — Funimation (@FUNimation) October 2, 2018

While Nagamine will be unable to attend, fans will still get to experience great members of the film’s staff as Akio Iyoku and Norihiro Hayashida will be joining the special panel in his stead. This is already on top of Goku’s voice actress Masako Nozawa and Goku’s English dub voice actor Sean Schemmel, so the October 5 panel will be one fans will not want to miss.

Here’s how Funimation describes the upcoming New York Comic-Con panel, which takes place October 5 and 6PM EST:

“The greatest action animated series of all time returns for a new movie of epic proportions! Join a roster of English voice actors—and special guests from Japan—as they discuss the film and reveal never-before-seen announcements. This panel reunites the English and Japanese voices of Goku, Sean Schemmel and Masako Nozawa, along with Japanese guest staff Akio Iyoku and Norihiro Hayashida!”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is gearing up to officially launch in in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16 as well, much to the delight of anime fans.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”