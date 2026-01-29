Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Unbelievably Juiced Up Japan’s Box Office in 2025

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle wasn’t just the biggest anime movie of 2025; the latest chapter, focusing on Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps on the big screen, became the biggest anime movie of all time. Netting hundreds of millions in profits following its worldwide release, many anime fans have been counting down the days to see the Ufotable production come to streaming. While it might have been known by many that the Demon Slayer film grossed far more than Mugen Train, you might be surprised to learn the impact that the anime movie had on the overall tally of Japan in general at the box office.

In a new report, it was revealed that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle helped Japan score some massive wins in 2025 year-over-year. In fact, box office profits in the country were 32% higher last year than in 2024. The number rounded out to 206 billion yen, which translates to $1.34 billion dollars. While this figure might pale in comparison to the numbers that come out of Hollywood in North America, it proves how big a mover and shaker anime has become for Japan in recent years. In Japan, Infinity Castle made $255 million USD, which is a staggering amount. Shockingly, even though the anime movie arrived in theaters last summer, it is still making money on the big screen.

Demon Slayer’s Theatrical Future

Courtesy of Aniplex

Despite this first film of the Demon Slayer finale trilogy making hundreds of millions of dollars, Studio Ufotable has yet to reveal any additional details about the next two films of the franchise. While there were rumors that they might release in 2027 and 2029, respectively, Crunchyroll was quick to shoot down these release windows. Later this year, Anime Japan will take place, which many are hoping will give us new insights into Tanjiro’s future, as the franchise didn’t have much to reveal during last year’s Jump Festa.

The original manga from creator Koyoharu Gotouge originally ended its run in 2020, meaning that the anime adaptation has been taking some time to wrap up the supernatural shonen series. Ever since its final chapter, the mangaka hasn’t revealed if they will return to this universe either via a sequel and/or spin-off, though considering the finality of the original series, it’s hard to comprehend how a sequel could work.

It’s impossible to deny at this point that Demon Slayer hasn’t become a force of nature within the anime world, though its finale has left a massive hole within Weekly Shonen Jump. While other manga series have stepped up to the plate to fill the gap, including One Piece’s final saga, it’s hard to imagine that the Hashira could be replaced by any cast of characters at this point. Whether in Japan or North America, anime has only continued to grow and we would not be surprised at all to see more shonen franchises make it big at the box office.

