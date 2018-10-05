‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Reveals First-Look at Freeza Force

The latest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly reveals a lot of crucial backstory about the Saiyan race, and how their homeworld of Planet Vegeta was decimated by the Evil Emperor Freeza. In fact, for the first time Dragon Ball canon we get to see the full weight of the drama and horror that occurred between Freeza and the Saiyans – starting from this pivotal moment in the trailer, where we see the Freeza force’s first arrival at Planet Vegeta:

It’s become pretty clear from both of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailers that this film will be borrowing quite heavily from the origin story for Goku presented in Dragon Ball Minus: The Departure of the Fated Child. That story also featured Freeza coming to Planet Vegeta, and making the fateful (and horrific decision to annihilate the planet, based on the word of his close advisers (seen in the first image), who have heard legend of how Saiyan’s, with their power and pride, could one day result in the appearance of a Super Saiyan God, that could threaten Freeza and his family.

A similar storyline seems to be happening in this Dragon Ball Super movie, only we’ll get a much bigger perspective than what Minus gave us, as we’ll see how Vegeta and Broly’s lives were shaped by Freeza destroying Planet Vegeta, instead of just getting Goku’s perspective. What’s ironic about this tragic tale is that both Vegeta and Broly end up in the service of the Freeza Force to some degree – a fact that will no doubt create some serious vendettas that will need to be resolved during the course of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The first trailer for the film has already teased that Freeza will have some serious karma beaten into him by Broly, who will presumably learn the truth of his own origin at some point. What that rage will do to Broly and his Saiyan powers also looks to be something serious, and we’re still waiting to hear full confirmation of what those powers will be.

When the Dragon Ball Super anime ended, Freeza had been resurrected as reward for his efforts in the Tournament of Power, and gone back to leading the Freeza Force. Knowing what he knows now about the level of power throughout the universe, it will be interesting to see what Freeza has been up to in the present – and if he can bend a power like Broly to his will.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.