New ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Merch Teases Goku and Vegeta’s Gogeta Fusion Dance

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is hitting theaters in Japan, and one of the biggest things that fans are looking forward to is the official in-canon debut of Goku and Vegeta’s fused form, Gogeta!

We’ve already seen the new designs for Gogeta in the final Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailers and promos, but fans have been equally curious to see Goku and Vegeta actually perform the Fusion Dance – and now we have our first look at it, thanks to a new promo:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Technically speaking, Goku and Vegeta have only used Potara fusion in official canonized storylines; Fusion Dance was used in the non-canon movie Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, the debut of Gogeta. Goku learned the technique during Dragon Ball Z’s Majin Buu saga, in order to teach it to Goten and Trunks, who became the series only canonized fused character, Gotenks. We know that Goten and Trunks make a small appearance in the film, so it will be interesting to see if their experience with fusion is a factor in that.

It will be interesting to see how DBS:B addresses Vegeta’s knowledge (and technique) of Fusion Dancing. It’s not hard to imagine a hilarious scene in Broly where Goku (and/or Goten and Trunks) try to teach proud prince Vegeta how to dance. With all of the major savage battles taking place in the film, it would be nice to get a few key humor moments on the side, and seeing Vegeta trying to deal with the frustrations of both dance technique, and properly merging with Goku, would be hilarious.

Then again, it would be totally Dragon Ball to have Goku and Vegeta simply whip out the Fusion Dance as if they’ve had this powerful little tool in their back pockets all along – nevermind all the prior times in Dragon Ball Super when it might’ve saved their butts. One calls to mind Goku and Vegeta’s tag-team attempt to take down Jiren in the Tournament of Power; if they had fused instead, Universe 7 might’ve been a lot safer for it! It wouldn’t be a major plot hole if Broly just treats Fusion like climatic gimmick, but fans would def take notice…

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.