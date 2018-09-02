‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Are Split Over Those Growing Gogeta Rumors

With Dragon Ball Super: Broly bringing Broly and the Dragon Ball Minus special into the series canon properly, but a new rumor has been building as fans are starting to wonder if the also non-canon fusion Gogeta makes it way into the film as well.

As evidence starts to build in favor of a new version of Gogeta showing up in the film, fans are now split over the possible return.

First seen in the Dragon Ball Z film Fusion Reborn, this non-canon fusion has Goku and Vegeta performing the fusion dance to temporarily reach a new level of power much like their fusion into Vegito. When it was announced that Broly: The Legendary Super Saiyan, Fusion Reborn, and Bardock: The Father of Goku, would be returning to theaters, fans had a far-off idea that it meant that Gogeta could be coming to the film along with Broly.

This idea picked up steam when a datamine on Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 revealed that a new version of Broly and Gogeta would be coming to the game, implying that Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta could show up in both the game and the new film. The rumor has yet to be confirmed or disproved, so fans have started weighing in on the fan-favorite’s possible conclusion with either disappointment, pure hype, or just wondering how the character would be incorporated well yet still lose to Broly.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Gogeta’s rumored inclusion in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and let us know how you’d feel if Gogeta returns in the comments.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens in Japan this December with Funimation bringing the film to the West early next year. The film is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

Gogeta Fans Right Now

Gogeta fans right now, fucking happy pic.twitter.com/gu3LR4i4C3 — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) August 28, 2018

Nostalgia Bait

If Gogeta is in Dragon Ball Super Broly that will be the most bullshit boring by the book nostalgic bait crap. Ugh. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) August 29, 2018

It’s Not the Only Callback…

>Freeza comes back with a new form

>17 comes back

>vegito comes back and goes blue in 5 seconds

> basically evil goku arc

> vegeta uses final explosion again

Etc etc



But yes, continue to bitch and moan telling me that gogeta is the point that super is complete fan service — ?Joshua Toua? (@_Ignant) August 29, 2018

What if He Loses?

Imagine if Gogeta appears in Super movie… and still loses to Broly ? — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ? (@KenXyro) August 29, 2018

Would Broly Be Stronger than Gogeta?

What would be absolutely stunning is if they DO fuse and Broly STILL wrecks them.



We have never, not even once, seen a fusion of Goku/Vegeta, whether it be Gogeta or Vegetto, EVER go down to a non-fused character. That would be absolutely insane to witness that. — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) August 25, 2018

Definitely Isn’t My Fanfiction

whats gonna happen in the broly movie is that gogeta will show up, get washed, then theyll realize that the ONLY WAY to beat broly is with the superior fusion, and they go vegito blue and beat the shit out of broly. and no this DEFINITELY isn’t my fanfiction — TS | Mugman (@mugmanryu) August 30, 2018

Put Money On it

$10 that Gogeta won’t be able to defeat Broly before defusing — Creeperman129 (@creeperman129) August 29, 2018

When Will the Official Reveal Be?