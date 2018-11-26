‘Dragon Ball Super’ Star Addresses Possible ‘Broly’ Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is positioning itself to both be a major game-changer when it comes to the franchise’s past, and a major bridge leading to the next chapters of the series. As such, some fans who still aren’t fully caught up with the events of Dragon Ball Super are particularly worried about seeing Broly, and having the rest of the series ruined for them.

Well, one Dragon Ball Super English Dub actor is speaking up, assuring fans that they can still go out and see Dragon Ball Super: Broly when it hits theaters, without ruining the experience of Dragon Ball Super‘s most exciting chapter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Any possible spoiler for the Tournament of Power are spoiled in the first two trailers, I promise. Please don’t miss this movie in the theater. //t.co/MIrcV6hLb8 — Christopher Sabat (@VoiceOfVegeta) November 24, 2018

This is a much-needed PSA, from “Voice of Vegeta” Dub actor, Chris Sabat. Dragon Ball Super is still kind of a varied experience for fans. Some have followed the series’ Japanese and English Sub run, while other fans are still catching up with current events via the Dragon Ball Super English Dub series. That divided experience has become somewhat worse thanks to Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which touts itself as a must-see event film, and hopes to attract a global fanbase, while covering events that a large portion of American fans haven’t yet caught up to.

To be fair, Sabat’s assurance is pretty spot-on: Dragon Ball Super fans don’t need to worry about Broly spoiling too much of the Tournament of Power arc or its ending. It’s not really a revelation to find out that Goku and Vegeta come out of that storyline A-Ok, and if you haven’t yet seen or heard anything about Goku’s milestone debut of his “Ultra Instinct” form, then you are the rare fan who has managed to get into Dragon Ball Super without the main incentive that attracted so many new viewers.

Without SPOILING too much: We already know that Dragon Ball Super: Broly will negate the major developments of the Tournament of Power, as Goku reveals to Vegeta in both the anime and manga arcs that he loses the ability to tap into Ultra Instinct after the ToP is done. Considering that DBS:B takes place entirely in Universe 7, there won’t be any of the other fighters that Goku and Vegeta met in the ToP, which kind of makes it an ‘Out of sight, out of mind’ factor in this new film.

That’s all to say: Dragon Ball fans, go see Dragon Ball Super: Broly in theaters with no fear!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.