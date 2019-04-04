‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Movie Manga Teases First Look

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is the film that keeps on giving. After debuting in Japan last December, fans will get the chance to revisit the title once more. After all, the movie is getting a manga adaptation, and fans just got their first look at the project.

Over on Twitter, fans came together to buzz about some new artwork for Dragon Ball Super. A fully colored illustration inspired by the movie was released, and new reports confirmed the piece was done by Naohiro Shintani, the artistic lead on the film.

As you can see below, the artwork shows Goku and Vegeta in a familiar stance. To the left, Goku has gone Super Saiyan Blue and is charging a ki blast. Vegeta is powered up similarly to the other side, but his blue uniform is still mostly in tact. When you look to the background, fans can see Broly raging in his berserk form, and the colorful art has got fans feeling good.

Dragon Ball Super Broly Anime Comic Full-Colour Manga

Cover Illustration by Naohiro Shintani Release Date : May 2,2019 pic.twitter.com/NgOht9KUp2 — GovetaXV🐉 (@GovetaXV) April 4, 2019

As the reports says, it seems Shueisha plans to release this move tie-in on May 2, 2019. Fans are not sure who is penning the piece, but they expect the full-color manga to be Dragon Ball Super: Broly in print form. It is normal practice for these sorts of projects to just print frames like manga panels, so it is unlikely Toyotaro or Akira Toriyama will have any part in this adaptation.

There is no word on this manga’s potential licensing options overseas. Currently, Viz Media licenses the franchise in the United States as it publishes new chapters of Dragon Ball Super online. These promotional tie-ins are hit and miss when it comes to localization, so fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for this manga.

So, will you be picking up this manga when it drops? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out now. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

