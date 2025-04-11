Dragon Ball Super Almost Pulled Off the Perfect Vegeta Powerup (But They Fumbled It)

From Dragon Ball to Dragon Ball Super, fans are aware that this series moves from villain to villain and from power up to power up at break-neck speed. However, now and again, the villain forces one of the Z-Fighters into developing or utilizing a new power that is downright interesting. Often, the new power-ups in Dragon Ball Super are bigger hair and faster punches, but the tactical mind that Vegeta possesses took a different angle when it came to the Moro Arc during the Dragon Ball Super manga. The fan-favorite faced off against the main villain of the arc and brought a newly learned technique rather than a new form and was so close to defeating the villain until surprise, surprise – he was defeated through an unknown and unexpected power Moro had hidden.

Dragon Ball Super isn’t known for its complex power system or creative storytelling. Still, it is often enjoyed and viewed as compelling when our characters succeed through limit-breaking and hard work. Vegeta, throughout the majority of Dragon Ball Super, has been several steps behind Goku and has been shown chasing after the power-ups Goku has achieved over each new arc. This arc brought us all of the groundwork for Goku to get his obvious power-ups, through a new master to train him and left Vegeta to his own devices. The Prince of Saiyans, never to be deterred, went and adapted and found a weakness to exploit within this new villain and showed up ready to face off. Yet, like just about every arc before it, Vegeta was sold down the river to allow another Saiyan to achieve a brand-new, flashy form.

Spirit Fission and Why It’s So Strong

After Goku and Vegeta first face off against Moro on New Namek, they quickly learn that this villain is going to be far more difficult to defeat than anticipated. Moro demonstrates the ability to absorb energy and absorbs energy from both Saiyans, giving him a dramatic power boost. After the quick power-up, Moro then gathers all of the Dragon Balls on New Namek and has his powers restored through his wish. After this power, Moro faces off against the heroes again and ends up absorbing all of the life energy on Planet Namek, making him undefeatable at that moment. Vegeta, throughout this entire fight, tries his best to defend and save as many Namekians as he can before he and Goku need to retreat, but during his retreat, Vegeta vows to defeat the villain.

Vegeta’s resolve to defeat Moro unsurprisingly runs deep into the Prince of Saiyans training before their rematch. He seeks out a new way in which he can defeat the magic user, not by chasing the tail of some power-up like Goku’s Ultra Instinct but instead by finding a new way to counter Moro’s primary ability. As Goku tries to master his Ultra Instinct, Vegeta leaves for planet Yardrat to focus more on his Ki-based abilities to better combat Moro’s Ki stealing. Through his training, we get to see Vegeta utilize an ability called Forced Spirit Fission, which is an advanced form of Spirit Control that, upon first contact with Moro, begins to shift the tide of the battle drastically.

The Battle and Its Conclusion

As stated before, once Vegeta arrives on the battlefield for their rematch, he quickly begins turning the tide on Moro. Vegeta didn’t master a new form or get a surprise upgrade, but instead, he found a silver bullet and used it quickly and decisively. Forced Spirit Fission allows Vegeta to keep his word and begin saving those Moro has doomed. Vegeta’s actions in this arc are those of a savior and a man atoning for his past of galactic terror, as with each strike, he forces out the souls and the stolen Ki from within Moro and restores this Ki to the universe. The fight turns quickly as even the overconfident Moro begins to realize that he is at a disadvantage as he hemorrhages power each time Vegeta makes contact with him. All of the other Z-Fighters are shocked as they watch the villain who managed to defeat Goku begin to flee from Vegeta.

However, Moro’s fleeing is exactly where Vegeta’s moment in the sun begins to turn away from glory and towards defeat. Vegeta may have managed to be the galactic savior and free all of the poor souls absorbed by the villain, but Vegeta has his moment cut short by Moro, who at this point is completely drained of the energy he had stolen. Moro flees to his allies and quickly consumes the android Seven-Three, causing him to regain all of his previous power but without having to absorb any souls. This power-up yanks the rug out from under Vegeta and allows for the eventual showdown to be against Moro and Goku, with a new form. Dragon Ball Super characters rarely rely on clever and focused Ki usage, and the one time we have a Z-Fighter do such, the narrative payoff is almost there, but again, we as the audience are reminded that Vegeta can never secure victory and that he must always be relegated to second fiddle. No amount of small consolation victories like in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will ever quite make up for that, unfortunately.