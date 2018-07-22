‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ to Screen Dubbed Version in U.S. Theaters

UPDATE: Funimation has clarified that only the English dub will be screened in theaters but the subbed version will be available for fans in some form in the future.

Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie is currently scheduled for a premiere in Japan this December, with a premiere in the United States following in January, and now fans of the English dub will have a great time in theaters!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Funimation has announced only the English dub version of Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be coming to theaters next year.

The latest #DragonBallSuper movie: #Broly comes to theaters in North America in January 2019 dubbed and subbed! Stay tuned for future updates of the movie about the strongest Saiyans. pic.twitter.com/pISA1T6x5e — Funimation 🔜 SDCC 2018✨ (@FUNimation) July 20, 2018

While this will be fine for fans who have followed the now completed English subtitled release of the series, it’s going to be a bit odd for fans following the English dub alone. The English dub has recently wrapped the Future Trunks arc and is just now heading toward the Universe Survival arc, but the movie will be the first story taking place after the end of the series.

So there might just be some unforeseen spoilers to major events of the Tournament of Power, such as the new dynamic with Freeza, that will definitely seem off for English dub fans just watching the new movie for the new Broly. But regardless, fans will have a great time either way.

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it’s set to release this December in Japan. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that. The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs.

The first trailer for the upcoming film has been released and has received an overwhelming positive response as the first impression of the new Broly battling Goku, Vegeta, and Freeza just built an incredible amount of hype.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.