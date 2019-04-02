‘Dragon Ball Super’ Art Imagines What Janemba Would Look Like in Shintani’s Style

Dragon Ball Super: Broly brought the formerly movie exclusive Broly and Gogeta into the series canon officially, and while fans were already excited by this idea, they were even more excited to see the new character designs provided by new designer Naohiro Shintani for each of the returning and new characters. Shintani overhauled the franchise, and fans could not get enough.

This has lead fans to imagine what other characters in the franchise would look in Shintani’s new style for the franchise, and one fan has given the movie villain Janemba a pretty slick Shintani makeover. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Artist @Dave_Drawss (who you can find here) shared the above take on the Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn villain Janemba, and it’s a pretty strong argument for bringing the villain into the series officially. Shintani’s new design of the characters have a certain pliability to them that helped them move and animate like never before, and it would be breathtaking to see the fights in Fusion Reborn being brought to life in the same way. Especially with Gogeta in the picture, now.

@Dave_Drawss references one of Janemba’s slicker aspects in this art as well as Janemba teleported around by turning himself into little brightly colored chunks, and seeing this in the new style would undoubtedly be a great sight. This goes for Janemba’s primary form as well as fans would most likely love to see the chubby version of Janemba make a return as well.

With Broly officially in the series canon, the floodgates have essentially opened. As long as series creator Akira Toriyama wants to do it, fans would have no doubts in supporting any new rebooted takes on characters. There’s a huge list of movie villains and allies fans wouldn’t mind seeing again.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

