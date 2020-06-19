Gorgeous Dragon Ball Super Broly Statue Recreates One of the Film's Devastating Attacks

✖

The latest film in the Akira Toriyama series of Dragon Ball Super brought back the brutal Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly, into continuity for the first time, using old attacks from the original Dragon Ball Z films to re-introduce this all powerful antagonist and a new statue shows off one of his most injury inducing attacks. With Broly's power growing insurmountably during his battles with both Goku and Vegeta, he lost more of his mind as he continued to grow in strength and eventually was able to gain the transformation of Super Saiyan that put him far above the Z Fighters.

As Vegeta and Goku first encountered Broly as a part of Freeza's latest plan to eliminate the Saiyans, the two Saiyan warriors thought they had things well in hand considering their abilities to access the power of Super Saiyan Gods, but unfortunately the Legendary Super Saiyan's ability to fundamentally increase his own strength during battles caused a major hiccup along the way. As Broly's father notes, the antagonist's ability to access the power of the Oozaru in his regular form made it so that he was able to take on both Goku and Vegeta individually despite their massive power levels. When Broly became a Super Saiyan himself, following the death of his father at the hands of Freeza, it was only by fusing into Gogeta that both Goku and Vegeta were able to over power him.

Twitter User KenXyro shared this impressive Dragon Ball Super statue that re-creates one of the most brutal moments in the fight between Broly and Goku, with the mad Saiyan slamming Goku's entire upper torso against a wall of ice that pays homage to one of classic Broly's most devastating moves:

The statue itself is slated to be released later this year by Kudos Resin Collectables, retailing for around $419 USD. Though that is a pricey investment, it definitely appears to be worth it as it amazingly captures the brutal moment where Goku in his Super Saiyan God form realizes that he might be in over his head against the power of Broly.

Will you be picking up this Dragon Ball Super: Broly statue when it releases later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.