Dragon Ball: There’s No Doubt Goku Is Stronger Than Broly

Dragon Ball Super: Broly finally gave fans a gift that they’ve been waiting on for decades: the official canonized version of Broly. With Broly now a part of a Dragon Ball Super universe where Saiyans are literally achieving god-like power, the debate about which Saiyan is the strongest has started up all over again. With power unleashed by the Dragon Ball Super version of Broly still so undefined (but potentially game-changing for the series), fans have been debating how Broly’s power level now ranks against a version of Goku who has achieved truly god-like power of his own. But while it’s fair to debate the topic, ther eis one clear answer in front of us:

There is no doubt that in a Dragon Ball Super context, Goku is stronger than Broly. Here’s why:

Whether you love or hate the massive power-ups Goku and Vegeta have gone through during Dragon Ball Super, there has been one key theme to them. Goku’s progression of Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, and later Ultra Instinct all occurs through one slow but sure transition in approach: taking the great emotional power of Super Saiyan and tampering it with zen-like control and calm. In fact, Akira Toriyama has described SSB as Goku’s “overcoming a certain limit he has become both strong and tranquil, able to keep his composure in a fight.”

That same kind of mindset is what the Saiyans’ new divine ally, the angel Whis, helps foster in both Goku and Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super‘s later arcs. By teaching Goku to achieve ultimate tranquility, and surrender conscious control, Whis helps Goku unlock the power of Ultra Instinct, to help him win the Tournament of Power. In Dragon Ball Super‘s manga, a second angel named Merus trains Goku to finally master Ultra Instinct, through similar means of emotional tranquility. As Merus tells Goku:

“Rage, grief, joy – those strong emotions can translate to prodigious power. Just like your Super Saiyan transformation. But the technique you’re after is the opposite. It will activate when you achieve self-control in the face of a jarring shock to your emotions. Such is Ultra Instinct.”

That quote, and Goku’s mastery of god-level power through tranquility and control, is all the proof you need that he’s stronger than Broly. As defined by his Dragon Ball Super movie origin, Broly is actually something closer to an in-canon version of Super Saiyan 4: the limitless power (and rage) of a Great Ape, contained in a human form. That’s no doubt a massive amount of power for a Saiyan warrior to have – and yes, it’s arguably an unquenchable reserve of power that Goku doesn’t have. But that doesn’t matter: In either form of Ultra Instinct (Sign or full-on Autonomous) Goku would have the speed, precision, and power to dodge any of Broly’s attacks, and take things right back to the original Dragon Ball Z: Broly movie by punching right through the berserker Saiyan.

