‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Reveals Young Goku, Vegeta, Broly

The newest trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly revealed a completely different look at the upcoming film than fans had expected because it didn’t tease so much of the future, as it did the past.

The latest trailer reveals a young Goku, Vegeta, and Broly like fans have never seen in the series, and now we just wait to see what’s been changed.

The newest trailer for the film revealed a focus on the final days of Planet Vegeta. Not only does it intertwine with Broly’s retooled origin story, but Goku, Vegeta, and Broly are more closely paired than ever. The three Saiyans are born “around the same time,” with Vegeta looking the oldest as he’s still most likely the oldest of the three.

Vegeta and Broly seem to be conquering planets alone as evidenced by the corpses laid around the two of them in the short time they’re seen, but this is different from Goku, whose only shots in the trailer reveal him shortly before the toddler-aged Goku is sent out into the unknown by his father and mother.

Vegeta and Broly seem to have a headstart on Goku in terms of their Saiyan development, as has always seemed to be the case, with Prince Vegeta getting the most attention by his father and the other Saiyans while still in incubation.

With the new film adapting the short Dragon Ball Minus into the official canon of the series, there will be even more changes to their origin coming soon. Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December.

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”