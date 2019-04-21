‘Dragon Ball Super’ Fans Are Hyped to See Buu Fight Moro

Majin Buu’s involvement in Dragon Ball Super has been tumultuous, to say the least. Since the new series started, the former villain’s appearances have been limited to angering Beerus (over pudding!), getting taken out of the Universe 6 tournament after falling asleep, and getting replaced on the Universe 7 Tournament of Power team by Freeza after once again falling asleep. With the exception of a brief fight against Universe 9’s Basil in the lead-up to the Tournament of Power, Buu has been mostly relegated to the sidelines.

That all changed with the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, which sees Merus and Jaco bring Buu to New Namek just as Goku and Vegeta were about to try and fight the evil wizard Moro again. The Galatic Patrolers reveal that they’ve managed to unlock Buu’s memories from The Daikaioh (or Lord of Lords), one of two Kais Buu absorbed as Kid Buu during his initial rampage on the galaxy. After waking up from yet another nap, Buu instantly recognizes Moro and charges forward to fight. It’s quickly revealed that neither Moro’s energy manipulation or absorption techniques work on Buu, and as a result by the end of the chapter he’s actually on the winning side of the fight.

Given that this is the best Buu has looked since the original Dragon Ball Z run, fans online were thrilled by his involvement in the arc.

“It was cool to see Buu fight this chapter since they teased him being in the Tournament of Power n then replaced him last minute,” Twitter user “LuffyG0at” wrote.

“Buu[‘s] fighting style brings back gold old memories,” wrote “Livingichigo.”

“FINAAAAALY the decided to write Majin Buu correctly,” “Kevkashi” wrote, posting a screenshot from the chapter where Buu remembers all the deaths Moro caused when they first fought 10 million years ago.

“Majin Buu is the GOAT,” “Poutymuffin” tweeted.

Originally debuting as a villain in Dragon Ball Z, Buu would split into Good Buu and Evil Buu after forming a friendship with Hercule. By the end of the “Buu Saga” the good version of Buu helped Goku, Vegeta and Hercule defeat Kid Buu on the Sacred World of the Kais.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

