My Hero Academia Preview Teases Deadly New Vigilante

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been powering through its debut season as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and the first look at the anime’s next episode is setting up for the debut of a deadly new vigilante joining the fray. The first few episodes of this special spinoff anime series have started out small as fans were introduced to Koichi Haimawari, a college student who starts by helping out people in his town before being wrapped up in the wild world of being a full unlicensed vigilante hero. Now things are started to get more intense as the threats ramp up.

The previous episodes of the new anime series have not only established that there’s a deadly drug out there boosting criminals quirks to make them instant villains, and also revealed the first major villain that Koichi and the others will be facing off against in the investigation of this drug. But it seems like things are about to get a lot bloodier as the preview for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 5 teases a deadly new fighter. Check it out in the video above.

How to Watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 5

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 5 is titled “Judgment” and will be making its debut on Monday, May 5th in Japan and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll in other territories when it hits. The synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “Pop is always assertive and can’t be honest with Koichi. In fact, there was an incident in Pop’s past that she hasn’t told Koichi about yet. Meanwhile, Iwako, who Koichi and his friends had captured before, reappears in the city. With a stronger ‘trigger,’ Iwako goes berserk and overwhelms Koichi, but then suddenly, someone appears…”

As for who this new “someone” actually is, the preview for the episode teases that it’s a rather bloody fighter that instantly takes out a villainous threat that Koichi and the others would be struggling with. It’s already a shaky situation to see vigilantes working at all as the pro heroes Koichi and the others have seen so far have let them do their thing, but it’s because they weren’t actively causing any harm. It’s a completely different situation to see one of these vigilantes actually killing a criminal.

What’s Next for Koichi?

Koichi has even been able to make some friends with pro heroes who have popped up in the anime thus far, but it’s sort of an unspoken thing that they would stay out of one another’s way. But with this new vigilante taking matters into his own hands when it comes to also dealing punishment to the villains themselves (especially when one of them is quirkless in the first place and likely won’t be too much trouble), it’s going to make things even more complicated for Koichi moving forward. It might even bring more trouble to the idea of vigilantes operating in the neighborhood overall.

My Hero Academia has dealt with this kind of killer vigilante before in the main series, and he was actually one of the major villains that Deku and the others faced off against during its run. It’s unclear if this new vigilante has any ties to Hero Killer Stain or his methodology, but with this series taking place years before the main series, we might be getting a totally new look into the bloody anti-hero through the eyes of Koichi and the other vigilantes.

How are you liking My Hero Academia: Vigilantes so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!