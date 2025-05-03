Black Clover Cliffhanger Debuts Yuno’s Own Anti-Magic Form

Black Clover has officially returned this Spring with two new chapters, and the cliffhanger from the latest chapter is getting ready to showcase Yuno’s own anti-magic boosted form. Black Clover is now powering through the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series overall and with it has been showcasing that Lucius Zogratis is going to be a much stronger opponent than anyone might be ready for. Because while Asta and Yuno seemingly dealt some damage to the villain in the previous chapters dropped earlier this year, it’s now even clearer that the fight is not going to end any time soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover has returned for new chapters following Lucius’ seeming defeat by Asta and Yuno in the previous entry, and it’s revealed that Lucius actually had been hiding out the entire time. He’s been biding his time while his clones have done much of the work in the war against the Clover Kingdom so far, and now he’s fully unleashed his power. But to contend with Lucius’ full slate of abilities, Yuno is now getting a final boost from Asta to channel some anti-magic power in his own way.

Shueisha

Black Clover Gives Yuno Anti-Magic Power

Black Clover Chapters 379 and 380 see Lucius return to the battlefield, and it was revealed that Yuno and Asta had only defeated one of his clones in the previous fight. Making his debut with his ultimate form, the real Lucius has also become much more powerful than he was previously and removes Asta from the equation once more. While Asta and Yuno were far from giving up, Lucius took out Asta with a very sneaky move and now Asta is on the road to recovery from the attack. But before Yuno teleports him away from the fight, Asta leaves Yuno with a final gift.

With Yuno being the only one still standing in the fight against this powerful new Lucius, Yuno is pushing himself to the limits of everything he has left within him. He even gets Asta out of the area to keep him safe, but Asta uses his ability to transfer Anti-Magic power (which he learned while training in the Land of the Sun) to bring Yuno to a new Ultimate form as well. Just as seen with the Black Bulls before, Yuno’s body is coated with a fragment of Asta’s anti-magic powers to bring about a new form.

Shueisha

Will Black Clover Give Yuno The Big Win?

As Black Clover Chapter 380 comes to an end, Yuno is now using this new anti-magic form to challenge Lucius for what could be the final time. Each new chapter of the manga brings the series closer to its grand finale, and that’s looking more likely than ever before as Yuno remains the only one standing. The series could have a big turn and have Yuno deal the final blow, but that ultimately seems unlikely as Asta is still waiting on the sidelines for his return to the fight.

Yuno is also fighting Lucius in this new way with the full knowledge that Asta will be coming back as long as he holds his ground, so it’s unlikely that Yuno will actually bring this fight to an end. Asta still has his own score to settle with Lucius, and that might not come until Yuno is defeated. Yuno’s in some grave danger of potentially even losing his life, but Asta is also likely going to be ready to end the fight once and for all when he finally makes his comeback.