Dragon Ball Super Shows How Goku Can't Survive Without Vegeta

The fight against Moro has come to a close, and while fans are disappointed that Vegeta wasn't given the opportunity to deliver the final strike against the energy absorbing wizard, it was clear from the latest installment of Dragon Ball Super's manga that Goku still needs the Prince of the Saiyans in order to save the day and his own life! As the Shonen event of Jump Festa approaches, promising big revelations for both Dragon Ball and a number of other anime franchises, fans are waiting to see if the next story line for Goku and Vegeta will be revealed!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 66, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

Goku made a lot of boneheaded moves in the battle against Moro, giving the villain a senzu bean and refusing to kill the horned power house, but when the latest antagonist fused with the Earth itself, it was clear that the Saiyan protagonist would have to take a drastically different approach to saving the universe. Luckily for Goku, he wasn't alone in this fight as Vegeta was able to use his new Forced Spirit Fission technique to not only drain energy from Moro, but also feed power to Goku directly to help save the day.

Ultimately, even Vegeta's assistance wasn't enough to take down Moro's new form, as the power given to Goku wasn't enough to have him access Ultra Instinct once again. Thanks to the assistance of Uub, the reincarnation of Kid Buu, Goku was given the energy necessary to destroy Moro while also saving the Earth in the process.

Many fans were left heart broken that Vegeta wasn't the one to deliver the killing blow, but said readers can be comforted by the fact that the prince of the Saiyans was an essential part in destroying Moro, and proving that Goku still needs help in order to win the day. Goku might edge out Vegeta when it comes to strength, but the Prince has been able to use his keen intellect and killer drive in order to fix the Saiyan lunkhead's problems time and time again!

Do you think Vegeta should have been the one to ultimately defeat Moro in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super?