Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Brings Caulifla Back to the Spotlight

It's been quite a while since Caulifla and the rest of the Universe 6's fighters have been seen in Dragon Ball Super, but thankfully one cosplay is helping matters by putting the spotlight back on the Universe 6 Saiyan, Caulifla! One of the biggest surprises in Dragon Ball Super was the reveal that there was actually an entire multiverse with 12 different universes that each had their own powerful fighters. Our first glimpse at this new universe came from the debut of Universe 6, which ended up having a lot in common with Goku and the fighters from Universe 7.

Universe 6 introduced fans to a whole new planet that had its very own Saiyans, and the two that immediately got fans' attention were the sisters Caulifla and Kale. Through Dragon Ball Super's anime run fans got to see the two Saiyan fighters quickly rise in power the more they fought against Goku and the others, it's been a long time since Caulifla has been in actual action in the anime or manga. Good thing artist @elia.fery on Instagram has brought the Universe 6 Saiyan to life with some perfect Caulfila cosplay. Check it out:

What's Next for Dragon Ball Super?

Dragon Ball Super is now working its way through a special adaptation of the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film in the manga's current chapters, but it has yet to be revealed whether or not the manga will continue with its own original arcs afterward. It seems like Black Frieza is the next major opponent for Goku and the others in the future, but there's also just as much of a chance that fans will get surprised by the eventual return from the rest of the Dragon Ball multiverse.

Unfortunately for fans of the anime, Dragon Ball Super has yet to reveal what its potential future plans are just yet. Following the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, fans are hoping to see the Dragon Ball Super TV anime return in some form (to adapt many of the stories we've seen in the Dragon Ball Super manga since the anime ended its run), but there has yet to be any word on whether or not the anime is ever coming back with new material.

Are you hoping to see Caulfila return in Dragon Ball Super someday? Let us know all of your thoughts on it and everything Dragon Ball Super in the comments!