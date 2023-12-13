Viral Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Revisits Teen Gohan's Prime

Dragon Ball has proven Goku's strength time and again, but when push comes to shove, the Saiyan knows there is someone who could surpass him. For years now, Gohan has held the potential to push past the limits his father has set. Back in the day, Dragon Ball Z explored this truth during the Cell Saga as the hero was forced to stand his ground. And now, one fan is going viral for their spot-on cosplay of the teen icon.

As you can see below, the piece comes courtesy of user Haha Subarashii over on Instagram. The fan, who has done a number of anime cosplays, decided to welcome winter with a take on Teen Gohan. They put together a cosplay featuring Super Saiyan Gohan just before he unlocks the form's second level, and the cosplay is jaw-droppingly good.

"Strength comes not only from physical power, but also from the strength of the heart," the cosplayer captioned their tribute. "Just like Gohan taught you in Dragon Ball Z's Cell Games Saga, your emotional strength and the values you hold dear have the power to guide you through any challenge you may face."

As you can tell, this Dragon Ball cosplay was a labor of love. From Gohan's superb wig to his cape and bright-blue eyes, this cosplay nails the hero's design. Even the creator of Dragon Ball would have to double take looking at this cosplay. It really looks like Akira Toriyama's art has come to life, and that is the highest compliment you can pay to a cosplayer.

If you want to see more work from Haha Subarashii, you can find their profile on Instagram here.

