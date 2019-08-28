New Dragon Ball Super Chapter Ends With Big Vegeta Cliffhanger

Dragon Ball Super‘s Galactic Patrol Prisoner has challenged Goku and Vegeta in new ways they certainly didn’t expect. Thanks to Planet Eater Moro’s magic and destructive abilities, Goku and Vegeta have been defeated at nearly every turn. Even when the two were confident that they would be able to put Moro down, Moro revealed that he actually had a plan in mind that took them down a peg. In fact his plan ended up completing so thoroughly, Goku and Vegeta were forced to retreat as New Namek died.

Even after this retreat, there’s still a little hope as both Goku and Vegeta seem to be cooking something up for their next confrontation with Moro. The latest chapter of the series ends on a pretty interesting cliffhanger for Vegeta as he lands on the familiar planet Yardrat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The end of Chapter 51 of the series takes place a week or so after Vegeta and Goku were forced to retreat from Moro. In that time, Vegeta’s ship had been flying to Yardrat as it’s revealed that he’s planning to learn some new techniques that could give him an edge over Moro and Goku. Clearly he’s feeling off as his time working with Goku to win has seemingly softened his edges.

Not only has Vegeta reignited his rivalry with Goku, he’s gone off in a completely different direction in terms of training. While Goku is trying his best to reach the Ultra Instinct state again with the help of Merus, Vegeta is trying his power up in his own way. The last few times that Vegeta went off and got stronger on his own resulted in some pretty significant power ups for the character, so perhaps it will be the same thing here.

Regardless, this cliffhanger is just one of many reasons fans are looking forward to the next chapter of the series. Vegeta’s learning new techniques, Goku’s training for Ultra Instinct, and Moro has seemingly set his sights on Earth as he continues his path of destruction. This is building to a final confrontation between the three, and fans are hoping Goku and Vegeta can pull through.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.