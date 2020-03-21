Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Sounding Off About the Latest Chapter

Just like every month, Dragon Ball Super has dropped a new chapter. But it’s been an especially tough wait for Chapter 58 of the series as the cliffhanger fans were left on teased Goku’s return to the Earth and officially getting involved in the battle against Moro and his army of escaped prisoners in full. But now that the chapter has been officially released, fans are beginning to sound off about all the happenings that took place such as the return of Goku’s Ultra Instinct form and much more. But what are they saying exactly?

It’s been a mixed bag among fans admittedly as the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc is in the midst of transitioning to its major action. The series is officially entering the third (and presumably) final phase of the arc, and that means Goku and Vegeta will soon be having their second big rematch against Planet Eater Moro after their months of training.

The latest chapter of the series began to show fruits of Goku’s training with a new name for Ultra Instinct’s first form. This leads to a major battle that results in a gruesome death for one of the henchmen villains, and goes to show the lengths Moro will go to keep himself entertained while devouring the universe.

There’s a ton of potential in it all as Goku has reached a new level of mastery with the form after training with Merus, and the chapter teases that the final major battles of the arc are finally kicking in. Read on to see what fans are saying about Chapter 58 of the series, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Somewhat Strange!

Dragon Ball Super Manga Chapter 58. Somewhat strange! I’m really excited to see Ultra Instinct Goku take on a worthy opponent, but then Vegeta is not around yet, so inevitably this version of UI Goku might not be enough… #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/5jSp3n27pG — Lazuli (@Lazuliski) March 20, 2020

“Needed This Pick Up in Pace”

Chapter 58 was an enjoyable chapter of Dragon Ball Super Manga.



Needed this pick up in pace as the through line energy tailed off a little in last few chapters.



Pretty confident Ultra Instinct will not work against Moro in the long run. pic.twitter.com/xQx00QBIz9 — RevoluShane (@RevoluShane7) March 20, 2020

“A Pretty Good Chapter”

Dragon Ball Super #58 was a pretty good chapter! Of course, Goku mops up the tougher goons that the rest of the Z-Warriors couldn’t handle, but that’s to be expected.



This was a REALLY cool scene of Goku using Ultra Instinct. He isn’t seen by anyone but Moro (and Jaco lmao). pic.twitter.com/WE6hlumNoL — word360 @ NERV HQ (@word360) March 21, 2020

Vegeta’s Still on the Way!

Chapter 58 of Dragon Ball Super’s manga was actually real good. Know what has me REALLY excited though…?



Goku came first. Vegeta is still out there. Which means Vegeta might actually, for the first time, save the day. FINALLY!!! — Jake Wood (@BoStaffTurtle) March 21, 2020

There’s a Precedent After All

dudes mad because Goku name drops Ultra Instinct and yet think it’s lit that Goku name drops every Super Saiyan form to Buu in sequence 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DqX9KH6TLH — BlackScape (@DragonBallBLK) March 21, 2020

“Not Feeling the Ending”

I know I’m going to be in the minority here but not feeling the ending of Dragonball Super chapter 58. #DragonBallSuper #manga — Majin Yamato (@MajinYamato) March 20, 2020

“Deeper Than it Appears on the Surface”

With Goku now jumping straight into Ultra Instinct Omen in the Dragon Ball Super Manga to fight Moro, this is without a question a game changer. But just because Goku can do this DOESN’T MEAN the battle is won…this is going to be deeper then it appears on the surface.. pic.twitter.com/2FYmG9QhdQ — Alex Mason (@UnrealEntGaming) March 20, 2020

“You Love to Read it”