Dragon Ball Super Just Revealed One Villain's Gruesome Death

Dragon Ball Super chapter is now online, and this chapter 58 of the manga finally arrives at a pivotal point in the climax to the current "Galactic Patrol Prisoner" arc: namely, the last-minute save of Earth by Goku returning to the battlefield! Yes, in true Dragon Ball Z tradition Goku has shown up at the last possible moment to save his Z-Fighter family and friends from the evil might of sorcerer Moro, and his magically-powered gang of escaped convicts. However, the battle between Goku and Moro's forces ends up going way too far, and one of the major villains of this new arc ends up suffering a pretty gruesome death!

Warning - Dragon Ball Super Chapter 58 SPOILERS Follow!

When Moro sprung a gang of violent convicts form the Galactic Patrol Prison, he tapped one convict, Saganbo, to be his main lieutenant. Saganbo led Moro's forces in the conqueror of New Namek, and even gave Goku and Vegeta a run for their money. With Moro's forces now invading Earth, Androids 17, 18, Gohan and Piccolo were forced to face an even more fearsome version of SaganBo, powered-up by Moro's magic.

Saganbo is still on the rampage and keeping the Z-Fighters on their backfoot when Goku finally arrives. Goku makes his presence felt by thrashing Saganbo with his new Ultra Instinct Sign power, before going Super Saiyan Blue to put the criminal down for good. However, Moro refuses to let Saganbo stop; the sadistic villain uses even more of his magic to keep pumping Saganbo up with power, to the point that even Goku is pleading for the henchman to stop and save himself.

However, Moro wants to see Goku's Ultra Instinct power again, and keeps pushing Saganbo to fight, so that Goku will have to reveal himself. Goku goes to attack Moro himself, but it's too late: the overload of magical power rips through Sagan Bo and forces the villain to spit up blood and cuts in a horrific display, before falling ot the ground dead. Moro has no remorse, of course, claiming that Saganbo was no friend or ally, but rather one of his "soldiers," that is easily replacable.

Dragon Ball Super's "Galactic Patrol Prisoner" arc has been introducing story elements that fans hope will build toward a bigger future - and some even thought Saganbo could be the sort of henchman character we'd see more of, down the line. Apparently, that's not going to be the case.

You can now read Dragon Ball Super chapter 58 online for free.

