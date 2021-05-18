Dragon Ball Super Preview Sets Up a New Dragon Ball Hunt

✖

Dragon Ball Super is setting up a new Dragon Ball hunt with an early preview for the next chapter of the series! The next new entry in the Granolah the Survivor arc is coming in just a matter of days from the time of this writing, and it's an important chapter as it seems that the main conflict of the arc will finally be kicking off between Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah. While Granolah is the main focus of the arc thus far, one of the most intriguing elements is the Heeters' plan bubbling on the back-burner this entire time.

Dragon Ball Super officially shared a look at the rough drafts for the first few pages of Chapter 72, and following the tease where Macki and Oil had grabbed the Dragon Radar from Bulma's house, it seems that the hunt for the new Dragon Balls introduced on Planet Cereal will be on with the next chapter. Now that Goku and Vegeta will provide a major distraction, it seems a new Dragon Ball wish just might be in the works.

Goku & Vegeta take off to where Granolah is.

Oil goes for the search of Cerealian Dragon Balls (I can't read the dialogues, but that thing looks like Dragon Radar)

Maki has to do some things as Elec and Gas are coming soon to the planet. (2/4) pic.twitter.com/CSRsHD20dq — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) May 14, 2021

In the rough draft pages for Chapter 72, Dragon Ball Super teases that Goku and Vegeta have finally landed on Planet Cereal. While Macki sends the two Saiyans off toward Granolah's location, she and Oil reveal their true intentions (and what Elec's true plan seems to be) were to use the Dragon Radar to look for the two Dragon Balls belonging to the Namekian named Monaito.

It was previously confirmed that Monaito's version of the Dragon Balls don't wear out after a single use like the ones on Earth and New Namek, so even though Granolah had made his successful wish to become the strongest in the universe, Macki and Oil could potentially find them and make their own wish while Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah are all occupied.

