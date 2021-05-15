Dragon Ball Super Preview Teases Goku and Vegeta's Fight With Granolah

✖

Dragon Ball Super is teasing the start to Goku and Vegeta's fight with Granolah with an early preview for the next big chapter of the manga series! Toei Animation might have gotten a ton of new attention for the franchise when it announced a new Dragon Ball Super movie is coming our way next year, but all eyes are still on the currently unfolding events of the Granolah the Survivor arc. The manga will be continuing this saga with a new chapter fairly soon, and to celebrate, Dragon Ball Super shared an early look at the first few pages of that next chapter.

Chapter 71 of the series ended with the tease that Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah would soon be coming face to face on Planet Cereal, and it seems like Chapter 72 of the manga is making good on this promise. With the first few rough draft pages of Chapter 72 release on Dragon Ball's official website, we get a brief tease of how the fight between Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah kicks off with a flurry of ki blasts. Check it out below as highlighted by @Herms98 on Twitter:

Suddenly they’re pelted by ki blasts; Goku says they can barely dodge them. Vegeta says to figure out where they’re firing from, since that’s where their enemy is. pic.twitter.com/zGMqoSduqM — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) May 14, 2021

The opening pages for Chapter 72 of the series see Goku and Vegeta make it to Planet Cereal after a few days, and they don't sense any powerful ki and assume Granolah is suppressing his. As they head towards Granolah's mountain (as directed by Macki), they are suddenly hit with a number of ki blasts. They can barely dodge them, but they need to figure out where these blasts are coming from to find their opponent.

This tactic does fall in line with what we know about Granolah already. Given that he was told of the Saiyans' arrival beforehand, he had likely prepared a plan to ambush them as soon as they got to the planet. With his sniping ability (and apparent ability to downplay his ki), it seems his plan is to hit them from afar. But as the opening of this chapter suggests, this is likely only the first of many of Granolah's plans against the Saiyans.

Are you excited to see Dragon Ball Super finally kick off the fight between these three? How do you think the rest of the fight is going to go? Could this be someone other than Granolah firing these ki blasts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!