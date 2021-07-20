New Dragon Ball Super And Boruto Naruto Next Generations Manga Chapters Are Here

✖

The latest manga chapters for Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations have arrived, and within each recent installment, will have big ramifications on their respective Shonen worlds, though we would imagine that the latest changes for Vegeta will be at the top of anime fans' minds. With Granolah threatening to eradicate the Saiyan race in the former and a new iteration of the Kara Organization continuing to form in the latter, it's clear that both the Z Fighters and the ninjas of Konoha are going to have their respective work cut out for them.

In Chapter 74 of Dragon Ball Super, we witness Vegeta taking the spotlight and fighting against Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter whose race was killed by the Saiyans under Freeza's control, following the defeat of Goku in his Ultra Instinct form. The Prince of the Saiyans can surprisingly hold his own against the Cerealian throughout most of their fight, revealing in the final pages that he learned far more than we originally thought during his training with Beerus, Universe 7's God of Destruction. Revealing a new form that is apparently linked to the destructive energy he was able to learn, it seems as if Vegeta might be on his way to becoming a god of destruction himself, sporting a new aesthetic with his latest transformation that is his most terrifying look to date.

(Photo: Shueisha)

In Chapter 60 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Code is continuing his path of revenge against Naruto, Boruto, Sasuke, Kawaki, and the other ninjas of the Hidden Leaf by forming a new iteration of the Kara Organization, with Daemon and Eida rounding out the trio. As Code shows off what he can do using his own power, the ninjas of Konoha are continuing their training while also living in a world as a giant shadow looms over them. The series creator Masashi Kishimoto has returned to writing duties for these latest chapters and it definitely seems as if he has some big idea at the front of his mind.

Vegeta's new transformation is easily the biggest event in either chapter. It will be interesting to see the general reaction by fans and how his new God of Destruction power-up will play into the future of Akira Toriyama's franchise moving forward.

What did you think of these new chapters? What do you think of Vegeta's new transformation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shonen.