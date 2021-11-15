Dragon Ball Super Draft Teases a Big Bardock Victory

The early draft pages for Dragon Ball Super‘s next big chapter tease a major Bardock victory! As the Granolah the Survivor arc reaches a new phase now that Granolah has stopped fighting against Goku and Vegeta and learned how Goku’s father Bardock had actually saved him in the past, now the question is what Granolah will do from here. It seems he might be getting a nudge very soon, however, as the previous chapter had teased that the Heeters had successfully gathered Monaito’s set of Dragon Balls and are getting ready to have their wish granted.

While the previous chapter of the series revealed a much better look at Bardock’s past and how he ended up saving Granolah from the Heeters, the early look at Chapter 78 references back to the allusion that Gas had fought against Bardock in the past. It was teased that Gas was angry over the loss to a particular warrior several decades before, and it appears that according to the first few pages of the drafts for Chapter 78, that fighter was actually Bardock as he’s the one Gas is vengeful against.

As Monaito continues to explain the entire situation to Granolah, he reveals that he kept quiet about Bardock because Granolah working together with the Heeters was the only way they were going to survive. Vegeta then asks whether or not Bardock was successful in defeating Gas and helping them survive, and Monaito confirms it. He even goes on to mention that while Bardock was a lower level warrior, he possessed a surprising amount of strength. Unfortunately by the looks of the draft, we don’t get to see the fight.

It’s unclear by these early pages as to whether or not we’ll be seeing Bardock again with the next chapter of the series, but these moments help to flesh out a much better picture of the Saiyan warrior than we have gotten in the past. It might be planting seeds for a more extensive look later, and something Dragon Ball fans would be sure to appreciate would be exploring more of the past and lore for planets we’re familiar with. Look how much has been revealed about the Saiyans with just this look at Cereal’s past!

What do you think? Curious to see whether or not we’ll actually get to see Bardock and Gas’ fight? Are you hoping to see more of Bardock as the manga continues? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!