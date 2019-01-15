‘Dragon Ball’: Chris Sabat On the Most Interesting Part of Broly’s Change

Dragon Ball Super: Broly got the attention of franchise fans instantly because not only would the film be making the former non-canon villain part of the series timeline officially, but that he would be getting an update from series creator Akira Toriyama.

But now that the film is coming to the United States, ComicBook.com was able to ask how the stars behind the English dub felt about the new take on Broly. Christopher Sabat, voice of Vegeta among others, elaborated on what he felt was the most interesting about Broly’s changes in the movie: that he speaks.

Telling ComicBook.com, “The fact that he even has lines in this movie is a miraculous thing…There was a time when before anyone knew anything about the movie, there was a lot of talk about how they were changing Broly’s character. They were making radical changes.”

While Sabat mentions that there was a “lot of talk” behind the changes to the character, it ended up working out for franchise star Vic Mignogna, who got a Broly he could really chew into, “What’s interesting is that the way they’ve changed it is that it’s more appropriate for Vic than the other Broly.”

The new Broly is more nuanced than the Broly seen in past incarnations, who was only fueled by vengeance and rage. So the new characterization ended up being beneficial for Sabat, Mignogna, and the production overall as Sabat explains, “Vic can bring more to a character than just screaming like a banshee, and that ended up being a benefit to all of us.”

Now that the new version of Broly has gotten the approval of his voice actor and others on the team, fans in the United States have a better idea of how well the new Broly has been handled before they get a chance to see the film themselves.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”