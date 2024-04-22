Toei Drops New Look at Dragon Ball Daima in New Calendar

Dragon Ball Super's manga might be on hiatus due to the tragic passing of creator Akira Toriyama, but a new anime adaptation is on the horizon. Dragon Ball Daima might not feature Ultra Instinct or Gods of Destruction, from what we've seen, but the Z-Fighters will be back in full effect. As anime fans continue to speculate on what Goku and company will be facing in the fall anime, a new animation calendar shares a fresh look at the series that will transform the shonen heroes into children.

While Daima did not have a manga to act as source material for its upcoming anime, Toriyama specifically helped to forge the story of the Z-Fighters losing quite a few years of their lives. Of course, when this new series was first introduced, many shonen fans' minds immediately went to Dragon Ball GT. First arriving in the 90s, this sequel series didn't have Toriyama at the helm but had a premise that was quite close to Daima. Rather than all the Z-Fighters becoming toddlers, the Grand Tour saw only Goku changed into a child as he traveled the universe to collect the Black Star Dragon Balls.

Dragon Ball Daima: A New Look

While the upcoming anime series will feature the anime characters becoming younger, the first trailer featured a fight between Goku and Vegeta in their adulthood. With Toei Animation featuring new art with each passing year, with One Piece being a prime example, the classic match-up was given new life. This story takes place in between the death of Kid Buu and the start of Dragon Ball Super, so it should be interesting to see if Daima's events will be referred to in the future.

The future of Dragon Ball Super remains unclear following the tragic passing of Akira Toriyama, though manga artist Toyotaro is still hard at work on new projects in the shonen series. Anime fans have wondered if Toyotaro will shepherd the series moving forward, though Toriyama's legacy on the anime world will never be forgotten.

What are your predictions for the world of Daima? Do you think Dragon Ball Super will return in 2024?