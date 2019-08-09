Dragon Ball Super Toonami Preview Teases Vegeta Surpassing His Limits

Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power has finally reached the final eight minutes on Toonami, and Goku, Vegeta, and the remaining Universe 7 fighters find themselves fighting with all they have against Universe 11’s Jiren, Top, and Dyspo. The last episode of the series saw Vegeta taking on Jiren all on his own, but no matter what he did Jiren seemed to out fight him at every turn. This has begun to frustrate Vegeta to no end.

It seems his frustration at being left utterly defeated at the end of Episode 122 will help Vegeta bring on his next stage of power. The preview for Episode 123’s English dub premiere on Toonami teases just that as Vegeta pushes Super Saiyan Blue to the edge.

By challenging Jiren alone in the last episode of the series, Vegeta was hoping to tap into the same Autonomous Ultra Instinct that Goku had in his battle. Vegeta’s battle skills helped him get a few choice hits on Jiren, taking everyone by surprise (especially Jiren), but in the end he couldn’t land anything decisive.

In fact, Jiren seemed to be taking Vegeta less seriously than he should have at first. Because when Jiren finally fought back, he utterly destroyed Vegeta. Leaving Vegeta unconscious in a crater at the end of the last episode, it seems that all that damage will be working in Vegeta’s favor. Just as how in the last episode he was able to draw out more power through his Saiyan pride, Vegeta’s Saiyan genes just might make him stronger after his concrete defeat.

But as the episodes left in the series wind down, and with only eight minutes left in the Tournament of Power, Vegeta and Goku are running out of options to use against Universe 11’s most powerful fighter. And not only that, there’s still the threat of Top and Dyspo to deal with as Freeza, Android 17, and Gohan are still fighting fierce battles of their own.

It’s going to make each new English dub episode a treat for fans as it all heats up, for sure. The current Toonami line-up as for Saturday, August 10th (in EST) is as follows: