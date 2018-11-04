‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 86 Recap With Spoilers

The Tournament of Power is almost here on Dragon Ball Super’s English dub, and Goku has headed to Android 17’s island workplace in order to recruit the powerful fighter to the Universe 7 team.

Will Android 17 join the team? How does their first meeting go? Read on to find out everything that happened on the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Dende moves Kami’s Lookout in order to get to Android 17’s island home. Goku wonders if 17 still wants to destroy him, but Dende assures him there is none of the old 17 in him anymore. He’s stronger than before, and even has a wife and kids. Goku’s lost track of the strong beings on Earth because he’s been so distracted by everything else. Dende also mentions a young boy with tremendous martial arts talent who doesn’t even realize it himself. He says that Goku should train him when gets older as he’s the reincarnation of the Majin Buu that Goku destroyed during Dragon Ball Z. Goku’s looking forward to meeting him someday. Android 17 is seen defending his island from a group of armed poachers. They fire guns, launch rockets, but 17 disposes of them with ease. The two of them meet (for the first time in the series), and 17 recognizes that he’s Goku because he remembers his voice. The two of them quickly rid of another group of poachers. Android 17 says he’s protecting the animals from poachers, who are after rare horns and other things. The two can’t believe they’re finally meeting, and 17 says that he was absorbed by Cell before they met the first time. Because of this, the two never fought so Goku wants to test 17’s strength. Goku goes Super Saiyan and the two begin to fight. 17 fights evenly with Super Saiyan Goku, and even manages to get a few big hits in. The two fly high into the sky (to fight away from the animals) and Goku goes Super Saiyan Blue (which he didn’t intend to do). Both of them recognize that neither of them were fighting at their full strength, and Goku fires a Kamehameha Wave. 17 blocks it with an energy barrier, and the two trade blows pretty evenly once more. 17 decides to put an end to the fight to keep the island from being destroyed. 17 says he might have lost had he fought Goku back then, but Goku’s not sure. The both of them believe the other was holding back. He got the island job after being resurrected with the Dragon Balls, and has since gotten married, had a child and adopted two others. 17 initially refuses to join the Tournament of Power because he doesn’t need the money, and poachers can arrive within the two hours he’s gone. Goku argues Trunks and Goten can protect the island, and begs 17 to come. He eventually slips, however, that something else is on the line. 17 has Goku tell him the truth of the Tournament of Power, where the losing universes will be erased. 17 still refuses, however, as he really doesn’t care if everyone’s erased. He can accept destruction if it means that every thing is destroyed, and not just those who can’t defend themselves. Suddenly some beings from space appear in the Earth’s orbit and are ready to begin a hunt. The episode comes to an end as there are 31 hours remaining until the Tournament of Power begins.

