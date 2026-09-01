Jujutsu Kaisen Secretly Revealed The Biggest Plot Twist in Season 4

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is already in the works, and it’s going to be the most intense season so far. The third season, which was released in Winter 2026, not only followed the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc but also commenced the Culling Game, a battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. The Jujutsu society has completely collapsed after the Shibuya Incident, and sorcerers are still struggling to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. Even though Gojo’s students have learned the way to free him, it’s taking much longer than expected due to the ongoing battles.

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Since the third season has only released 12 episodes, the upcoming season won’t take much longer to be released. Season 4 will wrap up the Culling Game Arc, and MAPPA has already started sharing updates on the anime. In June this year, the anime released its first teaser, and now a new visual of Sukuna has been released. However, most anime fans wouldn’t know that the visual reveals the biggest plot twist in the manga in a genius way.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Revealed a New Look At Sukuna That Only Manga Fans Know About

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The visual features Sukuna submerged in the water, and the choice is actually deliberate. It helps hide his hair color, which is actually black. While it’s difficult to determine for anime-only fans, manga fans can easily tell that the version of Sukuna in the visual isn’t in Yuji’s body. In fact, Sukuna took over Megumi’s body in the final phase of the Culling Game. He has been planning that since the first season, waiting for the perfect chance to get Megumi’s body and use his Ten Shadows Technique. Megumi’s ability is far more powerful than fans have realized, even if he was never able to use it to its full potential.

Sukuna realized Megumi’s potential during the Cursed Womb Arc and let the boy live because of that. He even went out of his way to save Megumi’s life in the Shibuya Incident by defeating Mahoraga. Not to mention, he also revived Yuji after making two conditions with him using a Binding Vow. While Sukuna made sure Yuji forgot about the Binding Vow, he used it to his advantage shortly before the Culling Game Arc ended. In fact, even in the teaser, Yuji’s face doesn’t have the eyes on his cheeks, which he gained after he became Sukuna’s vessel.

Sukuna suddenly taking over Megumi’s body is by far the biggest plot twist in the entire series. While the plot twist may have seemed sudden, the gears were already in motion since the beginning of the story. Additionally, this twist also sets the stage for the final arc of the story, where Satoru Gojo and all the sorcerers engage in a brutal battle against the villain. The fourth season will be full of exciting battles and the tragedy that changed everything.