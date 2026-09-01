Shonen Jump Creator Breaks Silence On Cancellation With Final Goodbye: “I Have Regrets”

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has officially cancelled yet another major series this year, and the creator behind it all is breaking hearts with their final message responding to the cancellation. The magazine’s health overall has been much better this year when compared to where it was last year as there have been fewer overall cancellations at this time compared to this point in 2025. But as the magazine heads into its final stretch of months for the year, there was yet another cancellation of a series brought to an end before it reached 20 chapters.

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The latest issue of Shonen Jump magazine officially cancelled Drawn to the Fire less than six months into its run with only 19 chapters under its belt. Series creator Masayoshi Satosho has revealed their reaction to the cancellation with a final message with Shonen Jump, and it breaks hearts, “I have regrets about lacking ability, but no regrets about what I created. Thank you to everyone who read my series.” You can check out the creator’s special goodbye message below as shared on social media.

Drawn to the Fire Creator Reacts to Shonen Jump Cancellation

Masayoshi Satosho further revealed that Drawn to the Fire was inspired by his love of playing basketball in middle school following the cancellation, and it had a lot of promise when it made its debut with Shonen Jump earlier this year. With the magazine losing major sports hits like Blue Box, it has been hungry for another sports title to enter the spotlight. But despite the promising start, it seemed like this series didn’t really do well enough with fans in Japan to warrant 20 chapters of the series. It didn’t even get to test the waters with a physical volume release before its cancellation either.

This isn’t the most egregious cancellation of the year with Shonen Jump as there have been a few other titles that have also been cancelled with that many chapters like Alien Headbutt and Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits, and that’s usually the pace at which a failing series is cancelled with the magazine in the last few years. Some titles get their chance to run a little bit longer and find their audiences, but others like this just aren’t as lucky. But there’s a hope that the creator can return in the future with a bigger hit.

How Many Shonen Jump Series Have Been Cancelled in 2026?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Drawn to the Fire is the eighth major title to have been cancelled within Shonen Jump this year, and is the third series to have debuted in 2026 and cancelled after only a few months. Here’s the breakdown of the cancelled series that the magazine has cancelled this year thus far:

Otr of the Flame

Harukaze Mound

Gonron Egg

The Mage Next Door

Hero Girl and Demon Lord Call It Quits

Alien Headbutt

Kinato’s Magic

Drawn to the Fire

There are also a number of series that have been able to reach their natural ends, and even more are planned to end before the year wraps up in a few more months. We’re going to see more endings, but hopefully it’s fewer cancellations so that those currently running series have a better chance at finding their fans.