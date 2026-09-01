3 Years Later, Major Fantasy Reboot Confirms Season 2 Release With New Look

A major Fantasy anime reboot has confirmed that Season 2 of the series is finally coming our way after three long years of waiting to see it in action. If you are a fan of anime from the 2000s, it’s been a great few years as there have been a number of classic franchises that have made their returns with new episodes, sequels, revivals and more. And some of these new takes on those classics have been offering a much more complete version of those classic stories than fans ever got to see in action decades ago.

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That’s especially been the case for the new anime adaptation for Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura’s Spice and Wolf light novel series. The franchise returned for a brand new anime adaptation taking on the light novels from the very beginning back in 2024, and confirmed that a second season was in the works. After years of waiting to find out when these new episodes would hit, it’s now been confirmed that Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf Season 2 is scheduled for a release in 2027. Check out the new look at the season below.

Spice and Wolf Reboot Season 2 Confirms Release Window

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Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release sometime in 2027, but it has yet to confirm a more concrete release date as of the time of this writing. It’s going to feature a returning production staff from the first season as well with Takeo Takashi serving as chief director, and Nobuyoshi Nagayama and Takahiro Majima directing the series at studio Passione. Koji Haneda and Rina Sugimoto will be handling the character designs, and Kevin Penkin is returning to compose the music.

The second season of the reboot anime series was first confirmed to be in the works shortly after the end of the first season back in 2024, and it’s the most exciting of the episodes to date. The anime is heading into completely uncharted territory with its continuing adaptation as the original anime series from the 2000s never got this far. Because while it started all the way back to the beginning of it all, it’s planning to be the most complete version of the adaptation thus far.

What’s New for the Spice & Wolf Reboot?

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The second half of Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf already started to adapt some of the light novel’s materials that never made it to the original adaptation, but now the second season is set to take things in an even greater direction that even fans of that classic series are aware of. Helping all of this, however, was the fact that it brought back the classic voice cast for the Japanese language release like Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence, Ami Koshimizu as Holo, and Mai Nakahara as Norah Arendt.

With Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf Season 2 now scheduled for its return sometime next year, that means there is plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened in the first season thus far. If you wanted to do so, you can now find the first season of the reboot streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language audio in the meantime.