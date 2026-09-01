Black Clover Season 2 Confirms Early Release Date With Big Screen Debut Plans

Black Clover Season 2 is finally set to make its return to screens later this Fall, but Crunchyroll is bringing it to the big screen with an early sneek peek that fans are going to want to see in theaters. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is jam packed with some major new releases that fans have been very excited to see, and some major franchises returning for new episodes. Crunchyroll has steadily been stacking their roster of shows coming this October, and they are bringing early previews of some of these hits later this month.

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Crunchyroll Anime Nights is an annual event that has been bringing anime hits to theaters every month, and they have confirmed some major hits coming as part of the next major line up. Offering an early sneak peek as some of their new Fall 2026 anime releases, the next major screening event coming on September 21st will be including an early preview of Black Clover Season 2 among some other major hits that fans will want to check out on as big of a screen as possible.

Crunchyroll Anime Nights to Feature Early Black Clover Season 2 Preview

Courtesy of Pierrot

Crunchyroll Anime Nights SNEAK PEEK will be coming to select theaters in the United States and Canada for a very limited time on September 21st. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have been hosting this monthly program that has not only brought major feature film releases to the bring screen but early looks at some of the hottest new TV anime releases. This is the case for the latest edition that will be showing off an early look at some of their new offerings that will be making their full debut beginning this October.

This early preview event will feature Japanese audio with English subtitles, and will be headlined by the premieres of Black Clover Season 2, Psyren, OVERGEARED, Firefly Wedding, and The Vermillion Mask. These are some of the more curious new releases of the Fall 2026 anime slate, and this will be the first chance to check them all out before they get their launch this October. And these shows haven’t even set a proper release date for their full premieres as of this time either.

When Does Black Clover Season 2 Come Out?

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Black Clover Season 2 is currently scheduled to make its debut this October, but it has yet to confirm a proper release date as of this time. That’s why this new sneak peek is all the more enticing as it’s going to be the first major time that fans will get a chance to see the new premiere after five long years of waiting for it. The new season will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll alongside its airing in Japan, and fans have been waiting for the anime to pick up from a major cliffhanger it all left off at.

It’s going to feature a largely returning production staff from the first season. Ayataka Tanemura (the director behind Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King) takes over as director for Studio Pierrot, with Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs alongside Kumiko Tokunaga, Kosei Takahashi handling prop design, and Minako Seki composing the music. And a big screen debut like this just seems perfect for it.