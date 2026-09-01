Breakout Sports Anime Hit Confirms Release Date for New Movie Sequel – Watch Trailer

One of the biggest sports anime hits of the last few years is coming to the big screen with a new movie sequel, and it has confirmed its first release date with a new trailer helping to show it all off. There are a number of sports anime hits that have managed to make waves with fans in the last few years, but some of these releases are more notable than others thanks to the unique sport in the center of it. The anime adaptation for Tsurumaikaida’s Medalist is one such case.

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Originally making its debut back in 2025 with its first season, Medalist has been a major standout hit that fans can now find streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. With the second season wrapping up its run earlier this year, the franchise quickly announced that it was going to continue its story with a new feature film release next. Now confirmed for a release in Japan next year, you can check out the first look trailer and poster for the new Medalist movie below.

New Medalist Movie Confirms 2027 Release With New Trailer

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Medalist is coming to theaters across Japan on February 19th with its debut feature film effort, but any international release plans have yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing. Picking up right after the end of the TV anime’s second season, the new movie will be featuring a returning production cast and staff from the series. Which means Yasutaka Yamamoto will be directing the anime for ENGI with Jukki Hanada handling the screenplay, Chinatsu Kameyama providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music.

Figure skating icons such as Akiko Suzuki, Yuhana Yokoi, and Hinano Ibobe helped to choreograph the sequences seen in the TV series, and it’s likely that we’ll see all of that in a much bigger scope for the new feature film. It’s also going to feature a returning voice cast with the likes of Natsumi Haruse as Inori Yuitsuka, Takeo Otsuka as Tsukasa Akeuraji, Kana Ichinose as Hikaru Kamisaki, and Uma Uchida as Jun Yodaka leading the core character group. And it’s going to be an intense face off between Inori and Hikaru for the big screen.

What’s So Special About Medalist?

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Medalist has been one of those sports anime releases that might not get your attention at first because it’s about figure skating, but it’s one of the most rewarding looks into the demand of the Olympic sport. It’s one of the ultimate underdog stories as a retired professional hopeful has begun to coach a young girl who’s just starting out on her own journey, and the two of them have faced off against all kinds of rivals through the series thus far. And it’s all been building up to this new movie.

If you wanted to catch up with the first two seasons of the anime in the meantime, you can now find Medalist streaming with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. It features both Japanese and English language audio, so there’s a hope that this new movie will get an international release outside of Japan after it makes its debut next year. We’ll just have to see whether or not fans will be lucky enough to see how the story continues.